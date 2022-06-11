Tullow Oil plc (OTCMKTS:TUWOY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Tullow Oil plc (OTCMKTS:TUWOY – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $82.50.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on TUWOY shares. Peel Hunt raised Tullow Oil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Tullow Oil from GBX 74 ($0.93) to GBX 78 ($0.98) in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Tullow Oil from GBX 85 ($1.07) to GBX 87 ($1.09) in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th.

OTCMKTS TUWOY opened at $0.32 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.31. Tullow Oil has a 12 month low of $0.23 and a 12 month high of $0.43.

Tullow Oil plc engages in the oil and gas exploration, development, and production activities primarily in Africa and South America. As of December 31, 2021, its portfolio comprised 30 licenses in 8 countries with 30 producing wells. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

