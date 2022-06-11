Millennium Management LLC Has $42.02 Million Stock Holdings in Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON)

Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Get Rating) by 726.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 725,881 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 638,057 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.74% of Sonoco Products worth $42,021,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC bought a new position in Sonoco Products in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in Sonoco Products in the third quarter valued at about $45,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in Sonoco Products in the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in Sonoco Products by 99.5% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,197 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norwood Financial Corp bought a new position in Sonoco Products during the fourth quarter worth about $78,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Sonoco Products stock opened at $56.91 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.55 billion, a PE ratio of -145.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.72. Sonoco Products has a 52-week low of $54.34 and a 52-week high of $68.93. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Sonoco Products ( NYSE:SON Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. Sonoco Products had a positive return on equity of 23.98% and a negative net margin of 0.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Sonoco Products will post 5.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This is a positive change from Sonoco Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 9th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.44%. Sonoco Products’s payout ratio is -502.55%.

In other Sonoco Products news, CFO Julie C. Albrecht sold 1,693 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.89, for a total transaction of $104,779.77. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 54,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,347,691.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Sonoco Products from $63.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. Seaport Res Ptn cut Sonoco Products from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Sonoco Products from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. TheStreet lowered Sonoco Products from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Sonoco Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.83.

Sonoco Products Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells industrial and consumer packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through two segments: Consumer Packaging and Industrial Paper Packaging. The Consumer Packaging segment round and shaped rigid paper containers; metal and peelable membrane ends and closures; thermoformed plastic trays and containers; printed flexible packaging; and global brand artwork management.

