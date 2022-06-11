Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) Shares Acquired by MML Investors Services LLC

MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 35,473 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,863 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $3,089,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in OTIS. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 17,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,422,000 after buying an additional 2,398 shares in the last quarter. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC bought a new position in Otis Worldwide during the 4th quarter valued at $245,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in Otis Worldwide by 120.4% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 596,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,096,000 after purchasing an additional 326,000 shares in the last quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services boosted its stake in Otis Worldwide by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services now owns 9,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $865,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cartenna Capital LP bought a new position in Otis Worldwide during the 4th quarter valued at $10,884,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays raised Otis Worldwide from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $82.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Otis Worldwide from $88.00 to $81.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Cowen reduced their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $91.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $91.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Otis Worldwide presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.56.

OTIS opened at $73.29 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $74.74 and a 200-day moving average of $79.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.19 and a beta of 0.88. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 12-month low of $71.07 and a 12-month high of $92.84.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.45 billion. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 35.81% and a net margin of 8.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th were issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. This is a positive change from Otis Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.86%.

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

