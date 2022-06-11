Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) Stake Raised by MML Investors Services LLC

MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 27,902 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $3,374,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,234,000. Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 22.4% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 8,496 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,027,000 after buying an additional 1,555 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 3,577 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $432,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 61,744 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,427,000 after buying an additional 1,780 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WealthTrust Axiom LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $226,000. 87.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Eastman Chemical stock opened at $102.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.57. The firm has a market cap of $13.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.43. Eastman Chemical has a 1 year low of $98.24 and a 1 year high of $129.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $106.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $113.05.

Eastman Chemical ( NYSE:EMN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.07 by ($0.01). Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 19.82% and a net margin of 7.59%. The business had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.13 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Eastman Chemical will post 9.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. Eastman Chemical’s payout ratio is 49.75%.

EMN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $130.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Eastman Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Wolfe Research reiterated a “peer perform” rating and set a $114.00 price objective (down previously from $130.00) on shares of Eastman Chemical in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $135.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $126.00 to $118.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $129.71.

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon and rosin resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.

