MML Investors Services LLC Acquires 1,149 Shares of National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG)

MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,382 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,149 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in National Grid were worth $3,354,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its stake in National Grid by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,014 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Optas LLC grew its stake in shares of National Grid by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Optas LLC now owns 12,032 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $870,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of National Grid by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 8,823 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $637,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. grew its stake in shares of National Grid by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 8,582 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $621,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dearborn Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of National Grid by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 3,897 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.49% of the company’s stock.

NGG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Investec downgraded shares of National Grid to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of National Grid from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of National Grid from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of National Grid in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of National Grid from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, National Grid has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,136.67.

NYSE NGG opened at $67.35 on Friday. National Grid plc has a 52 week low of $59.53 and a 52 week high of $80.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.41.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 6th will be issued a $1.1573 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 3rd.

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and natural gas. It operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Gas Transmission, US Regulated, and National Grid Ventures (NGV) and Other segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment owns and operates electricity transmission networks, which comprise approximately 7,236 kilometers of overhead lines.

