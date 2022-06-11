63,379 Shares in KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:KRBN) Purchased by MML Investors Services LLC

MML Investors Services LLC bought a new position in KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:KRBN – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 63,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,226,000. MML Investors Services LLC owned about 0.19% of KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of KRBN. Private Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF by 10.1% in the third quarter. Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 40,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,898,000 after buying an additional 3,713 shares during the period. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF by 9,315.4% in the fourth quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 30,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,558,000 after buying an additional 30,275 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $206,000. Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA purchased a new stake in KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $544,000. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $267,000.

Shares of KRBN opened at $47.94 on Friday. KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF has a one year low of $33.50 and a one year high of $56.07. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.91.

