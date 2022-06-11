MML Investors Services LLC Buys 2,794 Shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA)

MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA – Get Rating) by 8.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 34,017 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,794 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF were worth $3,614,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SUSA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,980,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,677,000 after purchasing an additional 398,807 shares during the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,252,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,694,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,257,000 after purchasing an additional 242,571 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 174.2% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 279,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,701,000 after purchasing an additional 177,606 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Money Design Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 105.4% during the 4th quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. now owns 337,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,878,000 after acquiring an additional 173,025 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF stock opened at $83.35 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $89.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $95.77. iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF has a 52 week low of $81.54 and a 52 week high of $106.97.

