STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) Shares Acquired by MML Investors Services LLC

MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,954 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in STERIS were worth $3,153,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MD Financial Management Inc. raised its position in STERIS by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 210 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC raised its position in STERIS by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,282 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in STERIS during the 4th quarter worth $64,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in STERIS by 34.3% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 309 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in STERIS during the 4th quarter worth $93,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.88% of the company’s stock.

In other STERIS news, CAO Karen L. Burton sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.00, for a total transaction of $984,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP John Adam Zangerle sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.48, for a total transaction of $2,043,840.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 31,023 shares in the company, valued at $7,925,756.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 20,000 shares of company stock worth $5,027,840. 1.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of STERIS in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $275.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of STERIS from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of STERIS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $264.00.

Shares of STE opened at $220.89 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $231.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $231.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $22.11 billion, a PE ratio of 92.42 and a beta of 0.67. STERIS plc has a 52-week low of $196.72 and a 52-week high of $255.93.

STERIS (NYSE:STE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. STERIS had a net margin of 5.32% and a return on equity of 11.85%. On average, research analysts anticipate that STERIS plc will post 8.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 14th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 13th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. STERIS’s payout ratio is 71.97%.

STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, Life Sciences, and Dental. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; automated endoscope reprocessing system and tracking products; accessories for gastrointestinal (GI) procedures, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

