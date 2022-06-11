BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:DYNF) Shares Bought by MML Investors Services LLC

MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:DYNF – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 94,710 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,106 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC owned about 2.55% of BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF worth $3,553,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF during the third quarter worth about $211,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 18,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $691,000 after acquiring an additional 1,908 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Point Wealth Management Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $5,487,000. Finally, Retirement Planning Group purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $62,135,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA DYNF opened at $30.07 on Friday. BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF has a 12 month low of $29.51 and a 12 month high of $39.84. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.29.

