MML Investors Services LLC Has $3.13 Million Stock Position in Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD)

MML Investors Services LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 209,796 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 8,015 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Vodafone Group Public were worth $3,132,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VOD. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vodafone Group Public during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vodafone Group Public during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vodafone Group Public during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vodafone Group Public during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its position in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 1,311.5% during the fourth quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 2,216 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,059 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.07% of the company’s stock.

VOD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Vodafone Group Public from GBX 170 ($2.13) to GBX 175 ($2.19) in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Vodafone Group Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Vodafone Group Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Vodafone Group Public from GBX 155 ($1.94) to GBX 150 ($1.88) in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Vodafone Group Public from GBX 150 ($1.88) to GBX 140 ($1.75) in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $142.11.

VOD opened at $15.59 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.34. Vodafone Group Public Limited has a twelve month low of $14.42 and a twelve month high of $19.05.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 6th will be paid a $0.455 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 9.6%.

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

