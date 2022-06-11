MML Investors Services LLC Raises Holdings in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PHB)

MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PHB – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 158,822 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,720 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC owned approximately 0.33% of Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $3,084,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 149.0% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,167 shares during the last quarter. TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 5,436.7% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 11,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 11,254 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA PHB opened at $17.21 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $17.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.50. Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $17.17 and a 52 week high of $19.69.

