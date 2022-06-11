iShares Morningstar Small Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ISCG) Holdings Trimmed by MML Investors Services LLC

MML Investors Services LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Small Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ISCG – Get Rating) by 18.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 65,565 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,076 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Morningstar Small Growth ETF were worth $3,255,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ISCG. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in iShares Morningstar Small Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $21,502,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Small Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $11,643,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Small Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $5,288,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Small Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $5,079,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Small Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,661,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:ISCG opened at $36.68 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $39.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.37. iShares Morningstar Small Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $34.70 and a 12-month high of $54.84.

