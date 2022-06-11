MML Investors Services LLC Buys 1,503 Shares of Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT)

MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,667 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,503 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Planet Fitness were worth $3,412,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its stake in shares of Planet Fitness by 64.9% in the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 11,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after acquiring an additional 4,438 shares in the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in Planet Fitness during the 4th quarter valued at $474,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in Planet Fitness by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 23,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,136,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in Planet Fitness by 148.4% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 162,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,714,000 after purchasing an additional 97,041 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Planet Fitness by 37.0% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,771,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,075,000 after purchasing an additional 748,189 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.87% of the company’s stock.

PLNT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Planet Fitness from $110.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. TheStreet lowered shares of Planet Fitness from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Planet Fitness from $87.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Planet Fitness in a research note on Monday, March 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Planet Fitness from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.91.

Shares of NYSE:PLNT opened at $69.00 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $75.76 and its 200 day moving average is $82.99. The company has a market capitalization of $6.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 107.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.17. Planet Fitness, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.59 and a fifty-two week high of $99.60.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $186.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $190.44 million. Planet Fitness had a net margin of 8.11% and a negative return on equity of 16.39%. The company’s revenue was up 66.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Planet Fitness, Inc. will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness brand. It operates through Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment segments. The Franchise segment is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

