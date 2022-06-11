MML Investors Services LLC Raises Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI Ireland ETF (NYSEARCA:EIRL)

MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Ireland ETF (NYSEARCA:EIRL – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 58,661 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,304 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC owned approximately 4.51% of iShares MSCI Ireland ETF worth $3,342,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EIRL. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Ireland ETF by 30.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,048,000 after purchasing an additional 4,309 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Ireland ETF by 86.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $540,000 after purchasing an additional 4,354 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Ireland ETF by 26.7% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Ireland ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $277,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Ireland ETF by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 18,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,075,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI Ireland ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Ireland ETF stock opened at $43.52 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $46.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.91. iShares MSCI Ireland ETF has a one year low of $42.12 and a one year high of $62.30.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EIRL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Ireland ETF (NYSEARCA:EIRL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Ireland ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Ireland ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.