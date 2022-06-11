MML Investors Services LLC Trims Holdings in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

MML Investors Services LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 795 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $3,553,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Capital One Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in Capital One Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of Capital One Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Exane Derivatives purchased a new position in shares of Capital One Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 43.2% during the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.31% of the company’s stock.

In other Capital One Financial news, insider Sheldon Hall sold 14,504 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $1,813,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 68,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,542,125. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

COF stock opened at $112.58 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.25 billion, a PE ratio of 4.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.44. Capital One Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $110.29 and a 12-month high of $177.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $126.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $139.16.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $5.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.39 by $0.23. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 34.71%. The company had revenue of $8.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.02 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $7.03 EPS. Capital One Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Capital One Financial Co. will post 20.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th were issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.44%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on COF shares. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Capital One Financial from $163.00 to $157.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on Capital One Financial in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America reduced their target price on Capital One Financial from $185.00 to $167.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Piper Sandler downgraded Capital One Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $164.00 to $143.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Capital One Financial from $200.00 to $188.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $169.23.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

