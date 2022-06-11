Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Shares Bought by MML Investors Services LLC

MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 42,042 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,078 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $3,588,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CL. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Fortis Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Widmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 78.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CL has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $77.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $86.00 to $81.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $90.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Colgate-Palmolive from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $92.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.40.

In related news, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.34, for a total value of $3,967,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 221,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,596,818.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider John W. Kooyman sold 19,683 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.49, for a total transaction of $1,544,918.67. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $549,979.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 79,683 shares of company stock valued at $6,297,119. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Colgate-Palmolive stock opened at $76.63 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $64.21 billion, a PE ratio of 31.67, a P/E/G ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $78.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.42, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.67. Colgate-Palmolive has a 12 month low of $72.20 and a 12 month high of $85.61.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74. The firm had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.40 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 11.70% and a return on equity of 296.77%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.69%.

Colgate-Palmolive announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, March 10th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 8.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

