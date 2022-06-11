MML Investors Services LLC Buys 1,266 Shares of Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR)

MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,571 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,266 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Avalara were worth $3,172,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVLR. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Avalara by 408.3% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Avalara in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Avalara in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avalara in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of Avalara by 152.2% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.20% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Ross Tennenbaum sold 3,675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.65, for a total value of $366,213.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 97,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,716,373.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Scott M. Mcfarlane sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $1,600,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 584,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,791,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 45,855 shares of company stock valued at $3,985,906. 21.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on AVLR shares. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Avalara from $160.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating on shares of Avalara in a research note on Friday, February 11th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Avalara from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Avalara from $220.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Avalara from $135.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.53.

Shares of AVLR opened at $79.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 3.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $84.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $102.56. Avalara, Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.59 and a 52 week high of $191.67.

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $204.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $198.07 million. Avalara had a negative return on equity of 9.62% and a negative net margin of 17.04%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.30) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Avalara, Inc. will post -1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Avalara, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based solutions for transaction tax compliance worldwide. The company offers a suite of compliance solutions that enable businesses to address the complexity of transaction tax compliance; process transactions in real time; produce detailed records of transaction tax determinations; and reduce errors, audit exposure, and total transaction tax compliance costs.

