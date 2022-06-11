MML Investors Services LLC Has $3.15 Million Position in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) by 21.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,229 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,036 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $3,152,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ENPH. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in Enphase Energy by 197.9% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 212,253 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,833,000 after purchasing an additional 140,993 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 88.0% during the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 22,128 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,319,000 after buying an additional 10,358 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 69.4% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 317,506 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $47,387,000 after buying an additional 130,086 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 481.0% during the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 244 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AXA S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 59.6% during the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 46,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,899,000 after buying an additional 17,183 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Enphase Energy alerts:

Shares of ENPH stock opened at $196.19 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $178.37 and its 200-day moving average is $175.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a current ratio of 3.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.49 billion, a PE ratio of 167.69 and a beta of 1.41. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $113.40 and a 52 week high of $282.46.

Enphase Energy ( NASDAQ:ENPH Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $441.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $434.21 million. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 45.30% and a net margin of 10.88%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 37,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.01, for a total transaction of $7,500,375.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph Ian Malchow sold 4,460 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.05, for a total value of $695,983.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 66,960 shares of company stock worth $13,143,608 in the last ninety days. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Enphase Energy from $230.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Craig Hallum cut their price target on Enphase Energy from $241.00 to $213.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Enphase Energy from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Cowen upped their target price on Enphase Energy from $227.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Enphase Energy from $163.00 to $174.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $237.67.

Enphase Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Enphase Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enphase Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.