MML Investors Services LLC Purchases 1,948 Shares of Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN)

MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Rating) by 18.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,645 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,948 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Coinbase Global were worth $3,191,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of COIN. Westpac Banking Corp bought a new position in Coinbase Global in the 4th quarter worth about $449,000. Man Group plc grew its stake in Coinbase Global by 101.9% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 106,619 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $24,254,000 after acquiring an additional 53,800 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its stake in Coinbase Global by 121.8% in the 4th quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 9,287 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $2,344,000 after acquiring an additional 5,100 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Coinbase Global by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 53,958 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $13,617,000 after acquiring an additional 2,847 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in Coinbase Global by 69.8% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 21,572 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $5,444,000 after acquiring an additional 8,864 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on COIN shares. Cowen started coverage on shares of Coinbase Global in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $225.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Moffett Nathanson dropped their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $600.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Coinbase Global in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $360.00 to $173.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $237.89.

NASDAQ COIN opened at $58.71 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $104.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $178.80. The stock has a market cap of $12.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.26 and a beta of 3.17. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.83 and a 12-month high of $368.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported ($1.98) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($2.72). Coinbase Global had a return on equity of 42.39% and a net margin of 33.63%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.05 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post -7.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Paul Grewal sold 1,090 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.26, for a total transaction of $73,313.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 43,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,906,977.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III bought 30,030 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $60.60 per share, with a total value of $1,819,818.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,121,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,983,746.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 1,121,844 shares of company stock valued at $76,837,576.

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the cryptoeconomy for retailers; a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions; and technology and services that enable ecosystem partners to build crypto-based applications and securely accept crypto assets as payment.

