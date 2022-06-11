MML Investors Services LLC Reduces Stock Position in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

MML Investors Services LLC cut its stake in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,379 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 508 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in ResMed were worth $3,485,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new stake in shares of ResMed in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $79,300,000. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of ResMed in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,362,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. grew its position in shares of ResMed by 41.0% in the fourth quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 155,284 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $40,448,000 after purchasing an additional 45,115 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its position in shares of ResMed by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 30,933 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,057,000 after purchasing an additional 4,101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA purchased a new position in ResMed in the fourth quarter worth approximately $498,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.24% of the company’s stock.

RMD opened at $208.51 on Friday. ResMed Inc. has a 52 week low of $189.40 and a 52 week high of $301.34. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $214.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $235.72. The firm has a market cap of $30.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

ResMed ( NYSE:RMD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $864.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $900.03 million. ResMed had a return on equity of 26.91% and a net margin of 22.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that ResMed Inc. will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 12th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 11th. ResMed’s payout ratio is currently 31.64%.

In other ResMed news, insider David Pendarvis sold 1,545 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $309,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 109,858 shares in the company, valued at $21,971,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.00, for a total value of $617,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 106,354 shares in the company, valued at $26,269,438. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 38,615 shares of company stock worth $8,831,103. Insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on RMD shares. StockNews.com upgraded ResMed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wolfe Research started coverage on ResMed in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $280.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded ResMed from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $233.00 to $244.00 in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ResMed currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $262.63.

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

