MML Investors Services LLC Grows Stock Position in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating) by 26.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,983 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,471 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $3,445,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,815,937 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $896,931,000 after purchasing an additional 73,538 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,011,205 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $498,858,000 after purchasing an additional 83,576 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,003,456 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $495,035,000 after purchasing an additional 111,048 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 854,795 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $420,694,000 after purchasing an additional 25,061 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 620,825 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $306,272,000 after purchasing an additional 3,043 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $568.00 to $545.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $520.00 to $570.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research report on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on Monolithic Power Systems in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised Monolithic Power Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $530.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Monolithic Power Systems has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $555.25.

Shares of MPWR opened at $423.62 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $427.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $448.50. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $340.47 and a 52 week high of $580.00. The stock has a market cap of $19.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.00.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.03. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 22.80% and a net margin of 20.75%. The firm had revenue of $377.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $360.26 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 8.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Michael Hsing sold 3,807 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $453.15, for a total value of $1,725,142.05. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,044,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $473,498,247.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Deming Xiao sold 4,298 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $392.44, for a total value of $1,686,707.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 288,084 shares in the company, valued at $113,055,684.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 26,541 shares of company stock worth $11,999,860. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

