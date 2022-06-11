Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM) Shares Sold by MML Investors Services LLC

MML Investors Services LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM – Get Rating) by 29.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 146,808 shares of the company’s stock after selling 61,132 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $3,140,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BSCM. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $249,000. Eagle Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 1,015,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,923,000 after acquiring an additional 41,280 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 84,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,822,000 after acquiring an additional 2,318 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $207,000. Finally, Mariner LLC purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $635,000.

NYSEARCA:BSCM opened at $21.23 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.31. Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $21.21 and a 52-week high of $21.64.

