MML Investors Services LLC Purchases 3,903 Shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG)

MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG – Get Rating) by 9.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,230 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,903 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC owned 0.20% of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF worth $3,606,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDYG. Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. EPG Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 103.6% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 782 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $153,000.

NYSEARCA MDYG opened at $64.84 on Friday. SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF has a 12 month low of $62.60 and a 12 month high of $84.31. The company’s 50 day moving average is $68.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.31.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF, before expenses, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Growth Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics based on: sales growth; earnings change to price, and momentum.

