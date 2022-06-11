Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOV) Shares Sold by MML Investors Services LLC

MML Investors Services LLC reduced its position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOV – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,152 shares of the company’s stock after selling 965 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC owned about 0.28% of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF worth $3,637,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 8,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,577,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $218,000. Advisor Resource Council acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $339,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 1,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 59.4% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 507 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VIOV opened at $163.83 on Friday. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $156.74 and a 52-week high of $193.31. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $169.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $174.26.

