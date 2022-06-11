MML Investors Services LLC Sells 10,202 Shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY)

MML Investors Services LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY – Get Rating) by 12.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 73,651 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,202 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF worth $3,705,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GSY. Legacy Wealth Planning LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Legacy Wealth Planning LLC now owns 28,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,420,000 after buying an additional 934 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 25.6% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 257,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,998,000 after buying an additional 52,436 shares in the last quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 16,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $808,000 after buying an additional 1,970 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,727,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,203,000 after buying an additional 118,871 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of GSY opened at $49.64 on Friday. Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF has a 12-month low of $49.63 and a 12-month high of $50.52. The business’s fifty day moving average is $49.74 and its 200 day moving average is $49.99.

