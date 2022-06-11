Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Buys 4,000 Shares of Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA – Get Rating) by 25.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Reinsurance Group of America were worth $2,190,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 17,400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,905,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,162 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,098,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 321.7% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 253 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV grew its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 2,347 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,939 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.37% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Reinsurance Group of America from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $80.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Reinsurance Group of America from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $126.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 14th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Reinsurance Group of America in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $128.73.

Shares of RGA stock opened at $121.24 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated has a 12-month low of $94.32 and a 12-month high of $127.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $116.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $111.43. The company has a market capitalization of $8.12 billion, a PE ratio of 19.97 and a beta of 1.08.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by $1.08. Reinsurance Group of America had a net margin of 2.52% and a return on equity of 1.59%. The company had revenue of $3.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.24) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated will post 10.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th were given a $0.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 16th. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. Reinsurance Group of America’s payout ratio is 48.11%.

In other news, Director Christine Rose Detrick sold 4,300 shares of Reinsurance Group of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.34, for a total value of $487,362.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,618 shares in the company, valued at $183,384.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. It offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products; asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products; and other capital motivated solutions.

