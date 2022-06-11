Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) Stock Position Increased by MML Investors Services LLC

MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,985 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,090 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $3,714,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new stake in Keysight Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new stake in Keysight Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Keysight Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new stake in Keysight Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.00% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Kevin A. Stephens acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $158.92 per share, with a total value of $158,920.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Jeffrey K. Li sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.34, for a total transaction of $487,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on KEYS. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $198.00 to $166.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $190.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $230.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $185.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $194.75.

Shares of KEYS opened at $140.53 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $143.43 and its 200-day moving average is $165.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 2.26. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $127.93 and a 12-month high of $209.08.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 19.90% and a return on equity of 30.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.34 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 6.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test solutions, and related software; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; and optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

