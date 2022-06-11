MML Investors Services LLC Buys 2,057 Shares of Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG)

MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 26,893 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,057 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Entegris were worth $3,727,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in Entegris by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,926 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $821,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in Entegris by 25.1% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 60,903 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,440,000 after acquiring an additional 12,227 shares during the last quarter. 2Xideas AG lifted its holdings in Entegris by 26.0% in the 4th quarter. 2Xideas AG now owns 113,709 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $15,758,000 after buying an additional 23,437 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec purchased a new stake in Entegris in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,954,000. Finally, Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Entegris in the 4th quarter worth approximately $127,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.32% of the company’s stock.

ENTG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Entegris in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Entegris from $183.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Entegris from $180.00 to $186.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Entegris from $160.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Entegris from $160.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.13.

In other Entegris news, CFO Gregory B. Graves sold 12,142 shares of Entegris stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.10, for a total transaction of $1,616,100.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, COO Todd James Edlund sold 24,289 shares of Entegris stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.32, for a total value of $3,335,365.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 39,561 shares of company stock valued at $5,370,016 in the last quarter. 0.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ENTG opened at $103.90 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $14.12 billion, a PE ratio of 31.48 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 3.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business has a 50 day moving average of $111.00 and a 200-day moving average of $125.37. Entegris, Inc. has a 52 week low of $99.82 and a 52 week high of $158.00.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The semiconductor company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $649.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $640.85 million. Entegris had a return on equity of 31.17% and a net margin of 18.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Entegris, Inc. will post 4.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 4th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 3rd. Entegris’s payout ratio is 12.12%.

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates in three segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Microcontamination Control (MC); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

