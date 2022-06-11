MML Investors Services LLC Increases Stock Position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG)

MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 40,559 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,985 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC owned about 0.15% of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF worth $3,765,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 8,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $752,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 0.9% in the third quarter. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 16,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,420,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Headinvest LLC lifted its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 5.4% in the third quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 3,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC lifted its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 35,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,255,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 236.8% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SLYG opened at $74.08 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.32. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $70.49 and a one year high of $96.85.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Growth ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market.

