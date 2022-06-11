77,155 Shares in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE) Purchased by MML Investors Services LLC

MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 77,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,816,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in TotalEnergies during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in TotalEnergies during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Core Alternative Capital bought a new stake in TotalEnergies during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC bought a new stake in TotalEnergies during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in TotalEnergies during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.60% of the company’s stock.
NYSE TTE opened at $57.72 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.95. TotalEnergies SE has a 52-week low of $40.33 and a 52-week high of $61.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market cap of $150.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.84, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.80.
About TotalEnergies
TotalEnergies SE operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Exploration & Production; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power segment engages in the liquefied natural gas production, shipping, trading, and regasification activities; trading of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), petcoke and sulfur, natural gas, and electricity; transportation of natural gas; electricity production from natural gas, wind, solar, hydroelectric, and biogas sources; energy storage activities; and development and operation of biomethane production units, as well as provides energy efficiency services.
