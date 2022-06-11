77,155 Shares in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE) Purchased by MML Investors Services LLC

MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 77,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,816,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in TotalEnergies during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in TotalEnergies during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Core Alternative Capital bought a new stake in TotalEnergies during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC bought a new stake in TotalEnergies during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in TotalEnergies during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TTE opened at $57.72 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.95. TotalEnergies SE has a 52-week low of $40.33 and a 52-week high of $61.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market cap of $150.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.84, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.80.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TTE. MKM Partners upped their price target on TotalEnergies from $76.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Jefferies Financial Group cut TotalEnergies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on TotalEnergies from €56.00 ($60.22) to €58.00 ($62.37) in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $64.00 price target (down from $72.00) on shares of TotalEnergies in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on TotalEnergies from €57.00 ($61.29) to €59.00 ($63.44) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.17.

TotalEnergies SE operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Exploration & Production; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power segment engages in the liquefied natural gas production, shipping, trading, and regasification activities; trading of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), petcoke and sulfur, natural gas, and electricity; transportation of natural gas; electricity production from natural gas, wind, solar, hydroelectric, and biogas sources; energy storage activities; and development and operation of biomethane production units, as well as provides energy efficiency services.

