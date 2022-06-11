MML Investors Services LLC Grows Stake in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG)

MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,727 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 1,032 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro were worth $3,820,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMG. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 159.4% during the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 1,177,704 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $189,610,000 after purchasing an additional 723,672 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,942,266 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $795,708,000 after purchasing an additional 182,828 shares in the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,901,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 61.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 378,698 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $72,680,000 after acquiring an additional 144,478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 28.0% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 543,633 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $87,527,000 after acquiring an additional 119,068 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.23% of the company’s stock.

Scotts Miracle-Gro stock opened at $89.88 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $103.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $129.87. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company has a 12-month low of $87.11 and a 12-month high of $198.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44.

Scotts Miracle-Gro ( NYSE:SMG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $5.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.69 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a net margin of 8.81% and a return on equity of 42.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.64 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 27th were given a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.08%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SMG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Scotts Miracle-Gro from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Truist Financial cut Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $185.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday. Barclays cut Scotts Miracle-Gro from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $125.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Scotts Miracle-Gro has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $139.13.

In other Scotts Miracle-Gro news, EVP James D. King sold 17,500 shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.42, for a total value of $1,722,350.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,760 shares in the company, valued at $960,579.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen L. Johnson sold 2,305 shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.36, for a total transaction of $261,294.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,233 shares in the company, valued at $2,293,612.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 79,805 shares of company stock valued at $7,848,045. 27.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of products for lawn, garden care, and indoor and hydroponic gardening in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. It provides lawn care products comprising lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products; gardening and landscape products include water-soluble and continuous-release plant foods, potting mixes and garden soils, mulch and decorative groundcover products, plant-related pest and disease control products, organic garden products, and lives goods and seeding solutions.

