CIBC World Markets Inc. Has $2.12 Million Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG)

CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG – Get Rating) by 16.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,023 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 979 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $2,119,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VOOG. Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $76,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $89,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $121,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $128,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOOG opened at $222.51 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $243.81 and its 200 day moving average is $266.84. Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $216.25 and a 12-month high of $306.64.

