CIBC World Markets Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Canon Inc. (NYSE:CAJ)

CIBC World Markets Inc. lessened its position in shares of Canon Inc. (NYSE:CAJ – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 85,587 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,255 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in Canon were worth $2,091,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CAJ. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Canon by 59.0% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,178 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives lifted its position in shares of Canon by 79.7% during the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,357 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Canon by 48.9% during the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,690 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Canon during the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Canon by 89.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,590 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 1,224 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE CAJ opened at $24.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.77. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.04. Canon Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.00 and a twelve month high of $25.77.

Canon ( NYSE:CAJ Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The technology company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $7.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.20 billion. Canon had a return on equity of 6.83% and a net margin of 6.10%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Canon Inc. will post 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Canon from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th.

Canon Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells office multifunction devices (MFDs), plain paper copying machines, laser and inkjet printers, cameras, diagnostic equipment, and lithography equipment. The company operates through four segments: Printing Business Unit, Imaging Business Unit, Medical Business Unit, and Industrial and Others Business Unit.

