Squarepoint Ops LLC Boosts Holdings in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP)

Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,963 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Eagle Materials were worth $1,492,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of EXP. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new position in Eagle Materials during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eagle Materials during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eagle Materials during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eagle Materials during the fourth quarter worth about $95,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Eagle Materials during the fourth quarter worth about $97,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EXP stock opened at $125.72 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.75 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Eagle Materials Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $114.55 and a fifty-two week high of $169.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $126.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $140.16.

Eagle Materials ( NYSE:EXP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 19th. The construction company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $413.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $400.68 million. Eagle Materials had a net margin of 20.10% and a return on equity of 30.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.56 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Eagle Materials Inc. will post 11.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. Eagle Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.94%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on EXP shares. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Eagle Materials from $172.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Eagle Materials from $190.00 to $162.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 20th. StockNews.com raised shares of Eagle Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of Eagle Materials from $160.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.40.

In other news, EVP James H. Graass sold 2,856 shares of Eagle Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.02, for a total transaction of $374,193.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,294 shares in the company, valued at $1,872,799.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP James H. Graass sold 9,092 shares of Eagle Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.02, for a total transaction of $1,136,681.84. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,511,651.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,948 shares of company stock worth $2,012,875 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and supplies heavy construction materials and light building materials in the United States. It operates through Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard segments. The company engages in the mining of limestone for the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of Portland cement; grinding and sale of slag; and mining of gypsum for the manufacture and sale of gypsum wallboards used to finish the interior walls and ceilings in residential, commercial, and industrial structures.

