CIBC World Markets Inc. Has $2.09 Million Position in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

CIBC World Markets Inc. lowered its position in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,019 shares of the company’s stock after selling 392 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in CarMax were worth $2,086,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in CarMax in the third quarter worth approximately $6,665,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in CarMax by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 76,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,932,000 after purchasing an additional 1,409 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in CarMax by 41.7% during the fourth quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 15,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,956,000 after purchasing an additional 4,422 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in CarMax by 24.4% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $734,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in CarMax by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 76,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,732,000 after purchasing an additional 9,872 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on KMX shares. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on CarMax in a report on Monday, May 2nd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded CarMax from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Bank of America cut CarMax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $195.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on CarMax from $140.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on CarMax from $110.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.70.

Shares of KMX stock opened at $96.03 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $15.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.42. CarMax, Inc. has a one year low of $85.36 and a one year high of $155.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $94.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $109.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47, a current ratio of 3.20 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 12th. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $7.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.58 billion. CarMax had a return on equity of 22.74% and a net margin of 3.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.27 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that CarMax, Inc. will post 6.22 EPS for the current year.

CarMax, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates through two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale, as well as sells vehicles that are approximately 10 years old and has more than 100,000 miles through wholesale auctions.

