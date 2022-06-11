CIBC World Markets Inc. Has $2.03 Million Stock Holdings in Global X Uranium ETF (NYSEARCA:URA)

CIBC World Markets Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Global X Uranium ETF (NYSEARCA:URA – Get Rating) by 13.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 88,935 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,148 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. owned approximately 0.16% of Global X Uranium ETF worth $2,029,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Global X Uranium ETF by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,039,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,740,000 after purchasing an additional 44,887 shares during the last quarter. GenTrust LLC increased its stake in Global X Uranium ETF by 70.4% during the fourth quarter. GenTrust LLC now owns 527,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,208,000 after acquiring an additional 218,103 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Global X Uranium ETF by 52.8% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 281,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,416,000 after acquiring an additional 97,121 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Global X Uranium ETF by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 252,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,762,000 after acquiring an additional 15,120 shares during the period. Finally, Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC increased its stake in Global X Uranium ETF by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 207,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,726,000 after acquiring an additional 6,892 shares during the period.

Shares of URA opened at $21.95 on Friday. Global X Uranium ETF has a 12-month low of $17.23 and a 12-month high of $31.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $23.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.54.

