CIBC World Markets Inc. Decreases Holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH)

CIBC World Markets Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH – Get Rating) by 14.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,575 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,099 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF were worth $1,975,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bivin & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $60,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $76,000. Finally, Widmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $90,000.

NYSEARCA:IYH opened at $261.83 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $278.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $280.95. iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF has a twelve month low of $260.36 and a twelve month high of $302.66.

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Healthcare Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Health Care Index (the Index).

