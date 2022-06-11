CIBC World Markets Inc. Sells 30,300 Shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

CIBC World Markets Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Rating) by 63.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 30,300 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $2,033,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Camden Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 6,225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $719,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,370,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 127.9% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 29,062 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,358,000 after buying an additional 16,310 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 63,811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,391,000 after buying an additional 9,585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 251.3% during the 4th quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 159,396 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,420,000 after buying an additional 114,018 shares in the last quarter. 85.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DFS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research cut shares of Discover Financial Services from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $97.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $144.00 to $127.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $135.00 to $127.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $154.00 to $157.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $139.63.

DFS stock opened at $98.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. Discover Financial Services has a 52 week low of $98.01 and a 52 week high of $135.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $110.37 and its 200 day moving average is $114.41. The firm has a market cap of $27.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.45.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $4.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.58 by $0.64. The company had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.99 billion. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 38.42% and a return on equity of 41.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.04 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Discover Financial Services will post 14.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 26th were issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 25th. This is a positive change from Discover Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.16%.

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

