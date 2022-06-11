304,384 Shares in Qualtrics International Inc. (NYSE:XM) Bought by D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc.

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Qualtrics International Inc. (NYSE:XM – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 304,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,775,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of XM. Silver Lake Group L.L.C. raised its stake in shares of Qualtrics International by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Silver Lake Group L.L.C. now owns 23,738,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $840,343,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002,423 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Qualtrics International by 107.1% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,966,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,216,000 after buying an additional 3,084,968 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Qualtrics International by 39.0% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,158,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,824,000 after buying an additional 886,261 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Qualtrics International by 110.7% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,885,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,149,000 after buying an additional 1,515,861 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Qualtrics International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $72,266,000.

Shares of NYSE XM opened at $13.11 on Friday. Qualtrics International Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.71 and a 52 week high of $49.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $19.07 and its 200 day moving average is $26.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.13 and a beta of 2.24.

Qualtrics International ( NYSE:XM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by ($0.01). Qualtrics International had a negative net margin of 98.21% and a negative return on equity of 108.35%. The business had revenue of $335.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $325.66 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.41) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 40.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Qualtrics International Inc. will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Qualtrics International in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. BNP Paribas began coverage on Qualtrics International in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Qualtrics International from $48.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Qualtrics International from $54.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on Qualtrics International in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.12.

Qualtrics International Inc operates an experience management platform to manage customer, employee, product, and brand experiences worldwide. The company offers The Qualtrics Experience Management Platform, a system of action that guides users with specific instructions for improvement and automated actions to improve experiences, as well as for listening, understanding, and taking action on both structured and unstructured data.

