Guggenheim Capital LLC Has $2.24 Million Stake in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL)

Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Rating) by 32.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 51,151 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 12,526 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in United Airlines were worth $2,239,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in UAL. State Street Corp boosted its stake in United Airlines by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,496,229 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $459,525,000 after purchasing an additional 334,272 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in United Airlines by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,026,644 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $263,454,000 after purchasing an additional 155,874 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in United Airlines by 5.4% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,178,309 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $198,762,000 after purchasing an additional 215,816 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in United Airlines by 817.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,921,981 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $173,077,000 after purchasing an additional 3,494,508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in United Airlines by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,739,663 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $119,942,000 after purchasing an additional 147,163 shares in the last quarter. 57.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Torbjorn J. Enqvist sold 8,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.33, for a total transaction of $456,837.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $985,022.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Chris Kenny sold 9,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.88, for a total value of $464,436.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 19,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $938,687.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of United Airlines stock opened at $41.16 on Friday. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.54 and a 1 year high of $57.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $45.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.26. The company has a market capitalization of $13.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.71 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.24, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The transportation company reported ($4.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($4.19) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $7.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.68 billion. United Airlines had a negative return on equity of 73.54% and a negative net margin of 6.85%. The firm’s revenue was up 134.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($7.50) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UAL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on United Airlines from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. UBS Group downgraded United Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded United Airlines from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Argus upgraded United Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on United Airlines from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, United Airlines has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.33.

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, training, and maintenance services for third parties.

