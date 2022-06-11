Squarepoint Ops LLC Grows Position in Qualtrics International Inc. (NYSE:XM)

Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in shares of Qualtrics International Inc. (NYSE:XM – Get Rating) by 459.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 46,506 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 38,194 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Qualtrics International were worth $1,646,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Qualtrics International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Qualtrics International by 39.9% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 1,138 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Qualtrics International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Qualtrics International in the third quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Finally, TownSquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Qualtrics International in the third quarter valued at approximately $216,000.

Get Qualtrics International alerts:

NYSE XM opened at $13.11 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.13 and a beta of 2.24. Qualtrics International Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.71 and a 1-year high of $49.03. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.45.

Qualtrics International ( NYSE:XM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.01). Qualtrics International had a negative net margin of 98.21% and a negative return on equity of 108.35%. The company had revenue of $335.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $325.66 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.41) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 40.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Qualtrics International Inc. will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Qualtrics International from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 22nd. JMP Securities decreased their price target on Qualtrics International from $59.00 to $46.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Qualtrics International from $54.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Qualtrics International in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Finally, BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Qualtrics International in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.12.

Qualtrics International Company Profile (Get Rating)

Qualtrics International Inc operates an experience management platform to manage customer, employee, product, and brand experiences worldwide. The company offers The Qualtrics Experience Management Platform, a system of action that guides users with specific instructions for improvement and automated actions to improve experiences, as well as for listening, understanding, and taking action on both structured and unstructured data.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Qualtrics International Inc. (NYSE:XM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Qualtrics International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qualtrics International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.