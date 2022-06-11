D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Makes New $10.78 Million Investment in Qualtrics International Inc. (NYSE:XM)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Qualtrics International Inc. (NYSE:XM – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 304,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,775,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in XM. Platform Technology Partners boosted its stake in Qualtrics International by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 15,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $540,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. LVW Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Qualtrics International by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 9,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Qualtrics International in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Qualtrics International by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 12,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 938 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Qualtrics International by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 21,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $757,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the last quarter.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on XM shares. Barclays decreased their price target on Qualtrics International from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. JMP Securities decreased their price target on Qualtrics International from $59.00 to $46.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Qualtrics International from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Qualtrics International from $48.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Qualtrics International from $54.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.12.

NYSE XM opened at $13.11 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $19.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.45. Qualtrics International Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.71 and a twelve month high of $49.03. The firm has a market cap of $7.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.13 and a beta of 2.24.

Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by ($0.01). Qualtrics International had a negative net margin of 98.21% and a negative return on equity of 108.35%. The firm had revenue of $335.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $325.66 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.41) earnings per share. Qualtrics International’s quarterly revenue was up 40.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Qualtrics International Inc. will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Qualtrics International Inc operates an experience management platform to manage customer, employee, product, and brand experiences worldwide. The company offers The Qualtrics Experience Management Platform, a system of action that guides users with specific instructions for improvement and automated actions to improve experiences, as well as for listening, understanding, and taking action on both structured and unstructured data.

