Guggenheim Capital LLC Increases Stock Holdings in LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP)

Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP – Get Rating) by 31.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 137,491 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 32,931 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in LXP Industrial Trust were worth $2,147,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC purchased a new position in LXP Industrial Trust during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in LXP Industrial Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in LXP Industrial Trust by 47.1% during the 4th quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,060 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares during the period. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in LXP Industrial Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in LXP Industrial Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.07% of the company’s stock.

In other LXP Industrial Trust news, Director Lawrence L. Gray purchased 4,370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.50 per share, for a total transaction of $50,255.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 69,609 shares in the company, valued at $800,503.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lawrence L. Gray purchased 2,235 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.26 per share, with a total value of $25,166.10. Following the purchase, the director now owns 71,844 shares in the company, valued at $808,963.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 18,865 shares of company stock valued at $210,075. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of LXP stock opened at $10.84 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a PE ratio of 8.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.52 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. LXP Industrial Trust has a 52-week low of $10.83 and a 52-week high of $16.10.

LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. LXP Industrial Trust had a return on equity of 16.80% and a net margin of 106.18%. The business had revenue of $80.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.69 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that LXP Industrial Trust will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.43%. LXP Industrial Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.67%.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet cut LXP Industrial Trust from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Bank of America assumed coverage on LXP Industrial Trust in a research report on Monday, April 18th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com cut LXP Industrial Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.75.

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE: LXP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns a portfolio of real estate assets consisting primarily of equity investments in single-tenant net-leased industrial properties across the United States. Lexington seeks to expand its industrial portfolio through build-to-suit transactions, sale-leaseback transactions and other transactions, including acquisitions.

