Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) Shares Purchased by CIBC World Markets Inc.

CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its stake in shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) by 74.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,204 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,350 shares during the quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in Datadog were worth $1,817,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in DDOG. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Datadog by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after buying an additional 1,174 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in shares of Datadog by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 4,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $626,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Datadog by 33.8% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 123,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,398,000 after purchasing an additional 31,071 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Datadog during the 3rd quarter worth about $166,000. Finally, FIL Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Datadog during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,081,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ DDOG opened at $96.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 3.33 and a quick ratio of 3.33. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $113.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $140.52. Datadog, Inc. has a 52 week low of $82.15 and a 52 week high of $199.68.

Datadog ( NASDAQ:DDOG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $363.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $337.81 million. Datadog had a return on equity of 1.53% and a net margin of 0.17%. The company’s revenue was up 82.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.03) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on DDOG. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Datadog from $225.00 to $167.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Mizuho cut their target price on Datadog from $225.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut their target price on Datadog from $228.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Datadog from $250.00 to $223.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Datadog from $210.00 to $159.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.40.

In other Datadog news, General Counsel Kerry Acocella sold 2,895 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.40, for a total value of $319,608.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 44,831 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,949,342.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Amit Agarwal sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.83, for a total value of $264,575.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 184,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,560,876.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 112,007 shares of company stock worth $12,297,487 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 20.23% of the company’s stock.

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of its customers technology stack.

