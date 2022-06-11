CIBC World Markets Inc. Acquires 11,678 Shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust (NYSEARCA:FXY)

CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust (NYSEARCA:FXY – Get Rating) by 108.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,421 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,678 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust were worth $1,827,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 112,244 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,480,000 after purchasing an additional 10,712 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust in the 3rd quarter worth $5,246,000. Quantitative Advantage LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Quantitative Advantage LLC now owns 33,026 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,691,000 after buying an additional 1,826 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust in the 4th quarter worth $1,021,000. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust in the 4th quarter worth $283,000.

Get Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust alerts:

FXY stock opened at $69.69 on Friday. Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust has a 1 year low of $69.63 and a 1 year high of $86.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $72.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.26.

Guggenheim CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust, formerly CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust, is a grantor trust. The Trust issues shares (the Shares) in blocks of 50,000 (a Basket) in exchange for deposits of Japanese Yen and distributes Japanese Yen in connection with the redemption of Baskets. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the price of Japanese Yen plus accrued interest, if any, less the expenses of the Trust’s operations.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FXY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust (NYSEARCA:FXY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.