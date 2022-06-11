CIBC World Markets Inc. Sells 594 Shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

CIBC World Markets Inc. trimmed its position in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating) by 16.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,107 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 594 shares during the quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $1,849,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $559,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in Zebra Technologies by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 24,935 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,841,000 after acquiring an additional 2,195 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its stake in Zebra Technologies by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 669,602 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $400,106,000 after acquiring an additional 24,854 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its stake in Zebra Technologies by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 20,643 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,287,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd bought a new stake in Zebra Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $21,422,000. 85.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zebra Technologies stock opened at $305.35 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $360.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $451.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of $16.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 1.61. Zebra Technologies Co. has a twelve month low of $304.10 and a twelve month high of $615.00.

Zebra Technologies ( NASDAQ:ZBRA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $3.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.48 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 31.20% and a net margin of 14.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.47 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 17.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Zebra Technologies declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, May 17th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the industrial products company to purchase up to 5.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ZBRA. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Zebra Technologies to $540.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Zebra Technologies from $550.00 to $440.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Zebra Technologies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $400.00 to $335.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. StockNews.com lowered Zebra Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Zebra Technologies from $535.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zebra Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $502.50.

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers, which produce images which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; RFID printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for our printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

