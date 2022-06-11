CIBC World Markets Inc. Trims Stake in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

CIBC World Markets Inc. decreased its position in shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Get Rating) by 20.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,183 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 7,729 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $1,899,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 36.7% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 9,948,908 shares of the bank’s stock worth $215,792,000 after acquiring an additional 2,670,315 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp grew its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 9,285,948 shares of the bank’s stock worth $604,237,000 after acquiring an additional 805,691 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 8,050,576 shares of the bank’s stock worth $523,851,000 after acquiring an additional 1,118,665 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of HDFC Bank by 1,108.6% in the 4th quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 7,387,960 shares of the bank’s stock worth $480,732,000 after buying an additional 6,776,659 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of HDFC Bank by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,921,584 shares of the bank’s stock worth $359,719,000 after buying an additional 98,377 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.50% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on HDFC Bank in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

HDB stock opened at $55.37 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.75 billion, a PE ratio of 20.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.78. HDFC Bank Limited has a 12-month low of $50.61 and a 12-month high of $79.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.24.

HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 18th. The bank reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter. HDFC Bank had a return on equity of 16.33% and a net margin of 22.68%. On average, research analysts predict that HDFC Bank Limited will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 12th were given a $0.522 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 11th. This is a boost from HDFC Bank’s previous annual dividend of $0.21. This represents a yield of 0.93%. HDFC Bank’s dividend payout ratio is 18.91%.

HDFC Bank Limited provides various banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. It operates in Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, Other Banking Business, and Unallocated segments. The company accepts savings, salary, current, rural, public provident fund, pension, and Demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers; as well as offshore accounts and deposits, overdrafts against fixed deposits, and sweep-in facilities.

