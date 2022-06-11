CIBC World Markets Inc. Sells 417 Shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

CIBC World Markets Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 14,449 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 417 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $1,906,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new position in Electronic Arts in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Electronic Arts in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Old North State Trust LLC boosted its holdings in Electronic Arts by 59.2% in the fourth quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 242 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Electronic Arts in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its holdings in Electronic Arts by 111.1% in the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 285 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.28% of the company’s stock.

EA stock opened at $133.44 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.35 billion, a PE ratio of 48.35, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.81. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 1-year low of $109.24 and a 1-year high of $148.93. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $127.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $128.87.

Electronic Arts ( NASDAQ:EA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The game software company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 18.99% and a net margin of 11.29%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. This is a positive change from Electronic Arts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 7th. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.54%.

In other news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.58, for a total transaction of $1,285,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Chris Bruzzo sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $630,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 27,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,853,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 53,638 shares of company stock worth $6,984,354. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

EA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Cowen cut their target price on Electronic Arts from $180.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Electronic Arts in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $157.00 price target on the stock. Cowen dropped their price target on Electronic Arts from $180.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Electronic Arts from $165.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Electronic Arts from $165.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.78.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

