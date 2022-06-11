CIBC World Markets Inc. Buys 4,434 Shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its stake in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) by 112.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,367 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,434 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $1,956,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 0.3% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 176,692 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $14,484,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 35.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 507,062 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $85,420,000 after purchasing an additional 131,903 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 36.5% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 692 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 9.6% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,712 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,694,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 15.2% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,772 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $511,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the period. 80.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:ALB opened at $236.87 on Friday. Albemarle Co. has a one year low of $157.82 and a one year high of $291.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $225.44 and a 200-day moving average of $223.07. The company has a market cap of $27.74 billion, a PE ratio of 99.53, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.52.

Albemarle ( NYSE:ALB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.65. Albemarle had a net margin of 7.76% and a return on equity of 10.35%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Albemarle Co. will post 13.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a $0.395 dividend. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. Albemarle’s payout ratio is 66.39%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ALB shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Albemarle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Albemarle from $230.00 to $216.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Albemarle from $275.00 to $300.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Albemarle from $290.00 to $320.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Albemarle from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $281.21.

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties; and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

