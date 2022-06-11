CIBC World Markets Inc. Sells 6,227 Shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

CIBC World Markets Inc. reduced its position in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Get Rating) by 9.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 57,281 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 6,227 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $2,156,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Las Vegas Sands in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in Las Vegas Sands during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 54.7% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,142 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital purchased a new position in Las Vegas Sands during the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 140.2% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,554 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 907 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $60.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com raised Las Vegas Sands to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $44.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $56.00 to $46.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.17.

NYSE:LVS opened at $33.50 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $35.12 and a 200 day moving average of $38.42. The company has a market capitalization of $25.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.90 and a beta of 1.28. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 1-year low of $28.88 and a 1-year high of $55.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19, a current ratio of 3.14 and a quick ratio of 3.13.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The casino operator reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $943.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a negative return on equity of 33.07% and a net margin of 46.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.25) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post -0.64 EPS for the current year.

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

